Fun run for milkman who had double heart bypass

A milkman from Sandy who underwent heart surgery is to take part in a second fundraiser for the hospital that cared for him.

Bob Underwood is to do the Harefield Hospital 5K Fun Run along with wife Diane on Sunday, September 10, and hope to raise thousands more for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity.

In 2015, Bob underwent heart bypass surgery at Harefield Hospital and it has since been the couple’s charity of choice, raising £2,500 for the appeal last year.

Diane said: “We took part for the first time last year following Bob’s double heart bypass at Harefield. Bob’s operation came completely out of the blue. He received fantastic care and attention and is now fighting fit.

“We raised around £2,500 last year and would love to give them another chunk of money.” The couple have already raised more than £1,100 for this year’s fundraiser.

She added: “We have been informed by the head charity co-ordinator at Harefield that, as individuals, we raised the most money for the charity last year! This was due to the generosity of all of you who donated, many thanks. We will be receiving a trophy on the day of the run.”

The run takes place at Harefield Hospital, just outside London and will be officially opened by Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, pioneering heart surgeon and long-time friend of Harefield.

If you would like to support them this year donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/Diane-underwood1 or alternatively you can leave a cheque for Bob made out to Harefield Hospitals Charity or give him a cash donation personally for forwarding to the hospital.