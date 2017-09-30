Fund-raising team from Stanton veterinary surgery walk 95km for charity

Staff from a Stanton vets walked 95km in 26 hours to raise funds for charity.

The Uplands Way Veterinary Clinic team have so far raised £1,325 of their £2,000 target for Our Special Friends after walking from Great Yarmouth to Billingford, near Diss, on Saturday.

Walker Kathryn Trett said: “We started at 6am on Saturday and finished at 8.30am on Sunday, only stopping to fuel up and nurse our feet.”

Belinda Johnston, who founded Our Special Friends, said: “Our work is not possible without fund-raising efforts like this.”

The charity helps those who cannot keep a pet at home to benefit from the companionship of animals.