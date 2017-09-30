Search

Fund-raising team from Stanton veterinary surgery walk 95km for charity

Uplands Way Veterinary Clinic walkers Kathryn Trett, Claire Overall, Rebecca Rivett, Janine Healey, Lindsey Frasier and Rachel Hearn during their endurance walk for Our Special Friends
Uplands Way Veterinary Clinic walkers Kathryn Trett, Claire Overall, Rebecca Rivett, Janine Healey, Lindsey Frasier and Rachel Hearn during their endurance walk for Our Special Friends

Staff from a Stanton vets walked 95km in 26 hours to raise funds for charity.

The Uplands Way Veterinary Clinic team have so far raised £1,325 of their £2,000 target for Our Special Friends after walking from Great Yarmouth to Billingford, near Diss, on Saturday.

Walker Kathryn Trett said: “We started at 6am on Saturday and finished at 8.30am on Sunday, only stopping to fuel up and nurse our feet.”

Belinda Johnston, who founded Our Special Friends, said: “Our work is not possible without fund-raising efforts like this.”

The charity helps those who cannot keep a pet at home to benefit from the companionship of animals.