Fundraiser to help family’s school aid in Africa

Three generations of the same family helping educate children in Kenya are hosting a fundraising event.

Luke Newman, along with his father Steve and teenage son Reece, will be travelling to Nakuru in May to support youngsters at the St Trizah School through teaching and building.

Luke, who has been to the area on three previous trips, is holding a craft fair on Sunday, February 5, 11am until 3pm, at the Weatherley Centre, Eagle Farm Road, Biggleswade, to help towards funding.

There will be a range of stalls, a raffle, refreshments and a special appearance from Captain America Minion.

The trio, who have volunteered through African Adventures which provides long-term support to communities, each have to raise £2,550. Reece and Steve are also looking for company sponsorships which will be promoted.

For the last few years the Newman family have been helping to develop a new building for St Trizah School.

Luke said: “I loved the interaction with the children I met in Nakuru, even when not at the projects. The children in Kenya have so little and yet they are grateful for what they do have. On my last visit I took 250 small teddy bears with me to give to the children, and seeing their faces when they caught a teddy was priceless and made me so humble - they were so happy.

“I believe it is possible to educate everyone, everywhere, and I am committed to that.”

The fundraising page is at www.bit.ly/LRSNAA.

Luke has a website titled ‘Educate Everyone Everywhere’ at www.educateeveryoneeverywhere.wordpress.com