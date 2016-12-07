Funeral held for former Chronicle photographer

Roy Braybrooks, for many years a Chronicle photographer, has died aged 73.

Roy, born and brought up in Sandy, was the son of Molly and Bill Braybrooks of St Neots Road.

He is survived by his wife Dr Stella Braybrooks, son Sheldon, two grandchildren, Nicole and Finlay and sister Joy who lives in Shefford.

In recent years Roy and Stella had lived in Barton Seagrave near Kettering.

He had wanted to be a photographer from boyhood.

So when he left Sandye Place School he joined the Chronicle as a junior photographer, learning the craft from the Chronicle’s legendary George Skevington.

From Biggleswade he moved to the Bedfordshire Times and later worked for the Wolverton Express, another paper on the Beds Times group.

Several of his former photographer colleagues, including Harry Sedgwick, Tony Woodcock and Neill Burrow, attended the funeral service in Kettering along with many of Roy and Stella’s friends.