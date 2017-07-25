Garden designed and created from scratch opens to the public

Have your say

The garden surrounding a Victorian gentleman’s residence in Sandy opens to the public this weekend.

The Firs, at 33 Bedford Road, is a quarter acre garden that has been designed and created from scratch since 2000.

It has many individual garden rooms and ideas that could be included into anyone’s garden and is open for the National Gardens Scheme on Sunday, July 30, from 2pm until 5pm.

The garden provides food for the kitchen, flowers for the table and features modern sculpture and railway memorabilia. Money raised from the refreshments will go to the Need Project, providing food parcels in Bedfordshire.

Admission is £3.50, children free. Home-made teas, cakes and jams for sale.

There is one gravel path, but is otherwise wheelchair accessible to all parts.

Visitors also welcome by arrangement May to September, with home-made cakes/tea for groups of 10+, by request. Price on application.

The Firs is at 33 Bedford Road, Sandy, SG19 1EP. Visit https://www.ngs.org.uk