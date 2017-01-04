Get ready to wassail in the apple orchard

The annual wassail in Dunton held to wake the spirit of apple trees is being held once again this weekend.

The 2017 Dunton Wassail will be held on Saturday, January 7, starting at 6.30pm in the farmyard at Church Farm.

There will be Morris dancing, wassailing, a mummers play and traditional music, and the Dunton Community Garden members will be providing soup and hot dogs.

Franklins Cider will warm things up with mulled cider and Dunton’s very own choir, Singtastic, will provide some vocal support during the wassail in the orchard.

The event is free and offers a good night out for all members of the community.

Organised by Dunton Folk, the first wassail at Church Farm was held in 2012 when around 80 people gathered in the farmyard to be entertained by Letchworth Morris Men and Redbornstoke Morris Men. Two superb dance sets were followed by a visit to the orchard to hang cider soaked toast in the apple trees, to toast the trees and then sing a wassailing song.

The weather was cold but people gathered around a couple of braziers and a fire pit and enjoy some mulled Dunton Cider.

The wassail includes making a great deal of noise by shouting, whooping and banging saucepan lids with wooden to spoons to wake the spirit of the apple tree.

Afterwards, the fun continues in the March Hare pub.

To find the farmyard, take the road to the left of the March Hare pub, which is Church Street and Church Farm is at the end of this road, just behind the church.

Visit http://www.duntonfolk.co.uk/dunton-wassail.php.

Dunton Folk was set up six years ago to bring entertainment into the village and to use the church as a venue. Their concert series kicks off in April.

Visit http://www.duntonfolk.co.uk