Giant poppy made of stones greets visitors

Students of all ages marked Remembrance in many different ways this year.

Children in Potton Lower School’s reception classes, the Hummingbirds and Starlings, had great fun last week painting stones red and black to create a large poppy.

On Armistice Day, Friday, November 11, this was placed on display at the front of the school for all the parents and visitors to admire.

Class teacher Kate Sefton said: “It has filled us with great pride to see such young children enjoying this activity and listening to them discuss the meaning of the remembrance poppy in their learning.”

The whole school stopped at 11am to show their respects to the fallen soldiers, with the four and five-year-olds taking part in a two minutes silence under the tree outside the school.

>> Among many other schools marking the day, Samuel Whitbread Academy did something extra special on Friday, November 11.

The school held a two-minuted silence to remember and honour those who sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom. But at the end of the silence, three trumpeters played the Last Post in different locations around the school. Students from the school will also be laying a wreath and reading a poem written by Ellie Roberts, at the various different memorials held around the community over the weekend.