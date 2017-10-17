Gift of furniture for community room in Gamlingay

A gift of new furniture has helped to improve a community facility in Gamlingay.

Residents who meet up at the Avenells Way Community Room in Gamlingay were delighted by the gift of two new dining tables and eight upholstered chairs from Taylor French Developments Ltd, who are working nearby.

District Councillor Bridget Smith, who helps the group with fundraising, said: “This is a very generous award which will allow the group to cater for many more people at their very successful coffee mornings and lunches.

“The work this group does is invaluable in keeping people living healthily and happily in their own homes and as active and valued community members.”

Taylor French, working on behalf of South Cambridgeshire District Council, is redeveloping a run down set of flats next to the Avenells Way Community Room into 14 new homes for local people.

A spokesman for Taylor French said: “We are delighted to be able to help the residents living around Robinson Court with this small token. They have been very welcoming, patient, and helpful with the development.

“They are our eyes and ears on site and offer great around the clock security.

“We hope they enjoy many more successful coffee mornings and lunches with the tables and chairs.”