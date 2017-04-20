Girl impaled on railings urges support for medics

A teenager who was given emergency treatment by air ambulance medics is appealing for people to support the charity.

Magpas Air Ambulance have teamed up with Maddy as they prepare to open a new charity shop in Sandy in the next few weeks, and are calling for volunteers to help run it.

Maddy Richardson, who lived in Sandy until she was five and now lives in Stotfold, was impaled on railings when she was just eight years old and was given emergencye treatment by Magpas.

She and her family would like to encourage people in the Sandy area and across the county to volunteer in the new charity shop in the town centre.

Having made a full recovery Maddy, now 15, is a perfect example of the critical difference the charity can make.

Maddy said: “I couldn’t be more grateful for everything Magpas did for me and I want to do everything I can to help the charity’s amazing cause.”

Maddy is encouraging people to volunteer, and added: “Magpas Air Ambulance is a relatively small charity in comparison to others, and they need people to support their work by volunteering and donating. They need people so they can keep saving lives.

“No one ever expects or plans to be in a situation where they need Magpas’ specialist care, but Magpas Air Ambulance are always there for you if you need it.”

The Magpas enhanced doctor and paramedic team provide A&E level care at the scene of life-threatening incidents in the East of England and further afield.

The team were called to 231 serious medical emergencies in Bedfordshire in 2016, and there has been a need for the vital service in the area 58 times this year.

A spokeswoman said: “By bringing our advanced knowledge and hospital level treatments to the scene of medical emergencies, patients have a much better chance, not just of survival, but of returning to a good quality of life.

“The Magpas Air Ambulance store will be a £1 charity shop, a style of store that has proved very popular with the general public. So why not join our group of volunteers and help us to run the shop? Whether you have a few hours or a day a week to spare, we would love to hear from you.”

Contact Amanda on 01480 371060 (option 2) or email amanda.haley@magpas.co.uk