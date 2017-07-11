Gold award for talented artists of Etonbury

Students and staff at a school in Arlesey are celebrating success in the arts.

Etonbury Academy has been awarded the Artsmark Gold Award for its commitment to the arts and the very high standards in music, drama, performance, art, media production, photography, and the opportunities the students have at the school to excel in these areas.

The award was made by Arts Council England on Tuesday, July 4 and also reflects the rapid development and growth of the school.

Etonbury’s Principal, Alex Prior, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious award, coming on the same day as the best SATs results in the school’s history. Etonbury students really do have the very best opportunities available anywhere.”

The school underwent an extensive building programme last year as part of its transformation from a middle school to an extended secondary school. Part of this included more arts facilities with rooftop arts studios and terraces for sketching and sculpture, and a media studio.

Year 7 student, Thea Pilch, said: “We have great new arts and creative facilities, and many members of Team Etonbury enjoy taking part in and supporting school productions. Arts at Etonbury bring lots of opportunities for performances in and outside of the school.”

Year 7 student, Harry Gayfer-Toms, said: “I have really enjoyed the variety of creative clubs, particularly LAMDA which offers a professional arts qualification and prepares you really well for GCSEs and A Levels.”