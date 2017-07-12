Golf challenge boosts Angela’s research fund

A family golf day has helped to boost a research fund in memory of Angela Butcher from Biggleswade.

Angela’s Annual Par 3 Challenge, organised by her father Mike Butcher, was a great success on Saturday, July 1 at Letchworth Family Par 3 Golf Centre.

The event has raised £407 to add to the total of £86,115 held in Angela’s Small Cell Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at The Eve Appeal.

Winners of Angela’s Par 3 Challenge, which is one of the many fundraising events and initiatives to support Angela’s Fund and extend research, were Steve and Hilary Webb, who received a trophy, two bottles of wine plus a complimentary round for four people to play at the par 3, courtesy of Keith and Audrey at the golf centre.

Runner-up prizes were awarded to Bernard Plant and Dave Reynolds which included a complimentary round of petanque for four people at the golf club and Bruce Odell won the putting competition.

Angela’s Fund is supporting pioneering research into this rare and aggressive form of cancer, which Angela lost her life to in 2013, aged just 30.

Her aim, upon diagnosis, was to get the first research off the ground so there would be hope for others. Research has started at the UCLH and the Cambridge Genetic Research Centre with the collation of DNA and tissue samples by the research team, and The Eve Appeal are putting plans forward to develop the Patient Research Register. Visit www.sc-ovca.org

Angela’s family - Linda, Mike and Mark Butcher and many other family and friends inspired by Angela - are committed to raising sufficient funds to extend the 15-month project into a full five-year research programme.

If you’d like to support Angela’s Research Fund in any way, contact Linda on 07730 319209 or message Mark James Butcher on Facebook.