Google, goodies, entertainment and prizes on offer at trade fair

The final touches are being put to the largest business-to-business event in west Suffolk – the Menta Trade Fair.

At the Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, from noon-6pm on Tuesday, visitors can expect goody bags, magical entertainment, competitions, Google masterclasses and stands from more than 100 businesses. Book at www.menta.org.uk.

- The finalists in the Bury Free Press Business Awards have now been revealed. See page 6 for more information.