Halloween disco helps expedition funds

A children’s Halloween disco is being held at the Weatherley Centre in Biggleswade on Friday, October 27, from 6pm to 8pm.

There will be a fancy dress competition, candy floss, glow toys, sweets, face painting, temporary tattoos and a raffle.

It is being organised by Stratton Upper School pupils Jemima Finch and Keown Peel towards their Camps International expedition to Nicaragua and Costa Rica, to help local communities. Admission is £4.50.