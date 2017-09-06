Have your say on future healthcare plans in Bedfordshire

Patients and healthcare users can have their say on future plans for the local health body in charge of funding.

Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will be refreshing its plans on primary care, mental health, children’s services, maternity and out of hospital care.

Dr Alvin Low, Clinical Chair of Beds CCG, said: “We are committed to providing more services in the community.

“We want to make a difference to the recovery times and experiences of our patients.

“It also means that we can reduce pressure as we get closer to winter.

“Before we implement our plans, it’s important to listen to patients and make sure we’re on the right track.

“Last year, we asked patients what they wanted from health care in the area and we used their feedback to shape our services.”

The CCG has launched a questionnaire open until September 14.

Visit www.bedfordshireccg.nhs.uk/commissioningintentions to take part.