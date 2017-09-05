Head chef bids to become the king of curries

A chef in Biggleswade has the chance to be crowned the king of curries.

Nazim Uddin, head chef at the Biggles Lounge in Shortmead Street, will attend a gala event in London after being shortlisted for the Best Curry Chef of the Year at the 2017 Curry Life Awards.

He said: “It’s lovely to get short-listed for a national honour like this. I don’t get out of the kitchen much so look forward to sitting back and being served myself for a change.

“It’s a team effort at the end of the day so this is a reflection on the whole team’s work. We’re a big family and will celebrate like one.”

The annual Curry Life Awards are a celebration of Anglo-Indian cuisine and its most innovative chefs.

Diners from across the country nominate their favourite chef and restaurant in the annual awards ceremony presented by Curry Life magazine in association with the takeaway food ordering app, Just Eat.

This year’s Curry Life Awards will be hosted by journalist and broadcaster Jon Snow at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, on Sunday, October 22.

The chefs also get the opportunity to showcase their talents at the Taste of Britain Curry Festival, which travels abroad every year taking the delights of the UK’s unique version of British curry cuisine to dinners in countries as far afield as India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

To help the Biggles Lounge clinch the award, customers can complete additional nomination forms, available at the restaurant, or they can also visit the website to complete a nomination online at https://www.travellink.co.uk/currylife

All completed entries will also be placed into a free prize draw to win two flights to Dubai.

The awards and festival are organised and hosted by Curry Life magazine, whose Editor Syed Belal Ahmed said: “The UK’s curry chefs serve up millions of meals a year and still find the time to innovate and create new dishes. The industry is going through some tough times but creatively it’s never been stronger and is comfortably holding its own against other cuisines.”