Becky’s care puts her in line for top award

Local veterinary nurse, Becky Kitchener of Berry House Vet Practice in Shefford and Hitchin has been shortlisted for the esteemed title of Veterinary Nurse of the Year in the prestigious 2017 Petplan Veterinary Awards.

The awards celebrate the nation’s most outstanding vets, vet nurses, practices, practice managers and support staff who have been nominated by their colleagues and clients for continually going that extra mile, keeping pets healthy and giving owners peace of mind.

An indispensable member of the team at Berry House, Becky’s time is devoted to tireless patient care. No task is too small as she takes on the painstaking work of prepping patients for surgery and assisting on major operations, to holding essential nurse clinics where she administers flea and worm treatments or even provides emotional support to clients whose pets have passed away. Becky also supports the vet with emergency care, making those crucial but rapid decisions about the degree of urgency of each case.

Becky said: “When I received the call about being one of the finalists I was so shocked and filled with such happiness and excitement. I can’t believe it; I’ve never had anything like this happen to me before.”

Particularly impressive for the independent panel of judges was Becky’s exceptional personal commitment to the welfare of animals, frequently going above and beyond the call of duty. On one occasion Becky received a call at work about some baby hedgehogs whose nest had been disturbed. She guided the caller through some initial emergency first aid over the phone and then had the wild animals brought into the surgery. “They were very young, only one or two days old. They were cold, weak and covered in fly eggs,” Becky recalled, “it was very touch and go but every day that went by they got stronger and stronger. I syringe-fed them throughout the day and night and they soon grew up to be three strong healthy hedgehogs, whom I later released into my garden.”

Winners will due to be announced at the awards ceremony in Birmingham as the Chronicle went to press today.