Local support for people with young-onset dementia

Have you or a loved one been diagnosed with young-onset dementia? A term associated with people whose symptoms started before they were 65.

Alzheimer’s Society in Central Bedfordshire, in conjunction with East London Foundation Trust, is inviting people with this diagnosis and their carers to have a say on what type of services and support they would like in their community.

The first meeting will take place on Wednesday 21 June at Southfields House, Shefford, SG17 5AT, from 2–3.30pm.

Ayla Patton, Alzheimer’s Society Service Manager for Bedfordshire and Luton, said: “We want to ensure that all people affected by dementia are supported according to their needs.

“We currently don’t have specific services in Central Bedfordshire for younger people with dementia. This is an opportunity for people to work with us and influence how we shape services going forward.”

For more information about this meeting, call our Central Bedfordshire office on 01234 327380