Helping make magic memories

Snowball fights, sleigh rides and a meeting with Santa were all part of this month’s When You Wish Upon a Star (WYWUAS) Lapland trip (6 December), where magical memories were created for two Bedfordshire children.

Four-year-old Amelie Flatt from Stotfold and six-year-old Lucy Green from Flitwick were among over 50 brave children who went to Lapland this year.

The annual trip was funded by donations, aiming to give children living with a life threatening illness and their families a chance to escape from the difficulties they face on a day-to-day basis. It costs WYWUAS £90,000 to charter the private flight to Lapland – which is raised throughout the year by individuals, businesses, communities and schools.

Amelie’s mother said: “When we told Amelie we were taking her to Lapland she was so excited, her one wish was to see snow and she was not disappointed! It was really lovely to see her dreams come true, especially after seeing her in so much pain during her leukaemia treatment last Christmas, where she suffered from a very serious infection. Although her treatment will not be complete for a while, Lapland has put a big smile on her face and made some amazing memories for us as a family.”

The yuletide trip commenced with a magical plane ride, where children and guardians were encouraged to sing along to classic Christmas carols such as Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells. The group were taken to the Magical Forest, where they were greeted by mischievous elves and woodland creatures who challenged children to snowball fights and sleigh races.

Olivia Wood, corporate fundraiser at WYWUAS, said: “Our Lapland trip is extraordinary, as it gives the ultimate gift of smiles and happiness for children and families who are most in need.”

To take part in the charity’s campaigns or to become elf volunteers, please contact WYWUAS by email: fundraising@whenyouwish.org.uk or telephone: 0115 9761720.