Henlow schoolgirl raises hundreds for Help for Heroes

A schoolgirl from Henlow has raised hundreds for Help for Heroes by selling handmade Christmas treats for dogs.

Twelve-year-old Georgina Kelly took on the fundraising project as part of a challenge she was doing at her school, Henlow Church of England Academy.

Georgina is selling the doggy advent calendar and wreaths to raise money for Help For Heroes

She decided she would design and make doggy advent calendars and treat wreaths and sell them on her mum’s Facebook to raise money for the national charity.

Bev Kelly, Georgina’s mum, said: “She chose the charity because they have been learning about the First World War at school and I think she really wanted to try and help those soldiers that return home from war, some of them with nothing, and the charity supports them.

“A few years ago we got a dog and she made an advent calendar for our dog, she drew Christmas pictures and attached little doggy treats to it, that’s where she got the idea from.

“This year for the school challenge, which they have to do in year 8, she wanted to do something different and she thought the advent calendars and wreaths were a unique idea and would raise a lot for the charity.”

Georgina sold the doggy treats on her mum’s Facebook Page and set up stalls at two pubs in Henlow, The Engineers and The Crown, she has raised £600.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone at my school and the local community for supporting me and helping me raise so much for a charity that helps and supports many soldiers.”