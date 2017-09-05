Heritage open day for the family at Jordans Mill

A free family heritage open day on is being held at Jordans Mill in Broom on Sunday, September 10.

The event, from 10am until 2pm, will have activities for children such as flour milling and corn doll making, with a few extra activities on the day.

Meet some of the volunteer tour guides and staff to celebrate the history and heritage of the iconic mill.

The Jordans Trust will be providing free demonstrations of the working mill in action, during allotted times. Machines will run for half an hour at 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Event supporter, Lindsay Jordan, said: “We want to get people of all ages in our community to come and visit this wonderful museum attraction and watch the machines as they worked when we were children.

“This is our way of showing people young and old just how fascinating the mill can be, with a little bit of humour and fun to help keep everyone entertained.”

Admission to the event is free for everyone and there is free parking available on site too. There will also be a competition for a child’s mini gardener’s start up pack.

The gardens are open all year round, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. For more information, visit www.jordansmill.com or call 01767 603940.