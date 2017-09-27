History uncovered at art auction

Paintings and furniture hidden in the derelict Little Barford Manor have raised more than £280,000 at auction.

The items, part of the Alington estate, included over 100 lots of paintings and furniture from the historic Alington Estate. Amongst the collection were two previously undocumented portraits by 17th Century artist, Sir Peter Lely, principal painter to King Charles II, which made £24,000 for the pair and sold to a private UK-based buyer. Depicted in the two works are William Alington, 3rd Lord Alington, MP for Cambridge and Constable of the Tower of London and his wife, Lady Diana Alington.

The auction was carried out by Cheffins Auctioneers this month.