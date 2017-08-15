Hitcham man pleads not guilty to death by dangerous driving charge

Have your say

A 72-year-old Hitcham man has denied causing the death of a great-grandmother by dangerous driving.

Richard Williams, of Bury Road, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today.

He pleaded not guilty to causing the death of 77-year-old Jeanette Harrison on the B1115, near Great Finborough, on January 26, 2016.

Mrs Harrison, of Clayhills, Pebmarsh, had been a passenger in a car when it was involved in a two-vehicle collision.

Judge John Devaux told Williams he would continue to be granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

Williams’ trial, which is expected to last up to four days, is due to take place in February.