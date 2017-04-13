Inadequate: Full report slams Beds Police

Under-fire police bosses have been handed no reprieve after the release of the full report which branded the force ‘inadequate’.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) has unveiled its full findings about Beds Police, after a summary was made public last month.

The report states that HMIC has some “very serious concerns”.

HMI chief Zoë Billingham said: “I continue to be very concerned that the people of Bedfordshire are not being well served by their police force.

“The force has struggled to balance the need to protect the most vulnerable with maintaining a preventative policing presence throughout the county.

“I am disappointed that despite repeated assurances that it would do so, beyond isolated pockets of good practice, the force had still not put in place effective and consistent preventative community policing across the force area.”

The report rates Beds Police as Inadequate for its effectiveness, Requires Improvement for efficiency, and Good for legitimacy.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “It is disappointing that these comments from HMIC, and indeed those following the recent Effectiveness inspection, fail to acknowledge the huge amount of positive work being carried out to rebuild and restructure Bedfordshire Police.”

