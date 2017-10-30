International culinary delights on the menu

Flavours from around the world tickled the tastebuds at an event in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday.

A Taste of Culture, organised by the town’s Multicultural Women’s Group (MWG), saw members offer samples of home-cooked foods from their own countries and talk about the traditions and culture associated with it. Culinary delights from countries including Sri Lanka, Cape Verde, Jamaica and Spain were on the menu.

A Taste Of Culture annual event PICTURE: Mecha Morton

There was also dancing, music and children’s activities.

The event, at the St John’s Centre, was supported by locality budget funding from Bury Town Council.

Go to www.multicultural-womens-group-bse.weebly.com/

Mrs Ali and daughter with their Sri Lankan food PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Sandra Todd and Marilyn Lee with their Spanish food PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Maggie Ogunfowora with her Caba Verde food - Cape Verde Islands PICTURE: Mecha Morton