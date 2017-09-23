Ixworth Army Cadet detachment commander receives rare certificate of good order

An Army Cadet commander’s ‘shining example’ commitment to youth sports has been rewarded with a rare certificate of good order from the Major General of Eastern Command.

Staff Sergeant Lesley Utting, detachment commander Ixworth, was presented the certificate by Lt Col Andy Smith in recognition of her efforts to promote sports, including travelling across the country accompanying cadets and organising all the sports in Suffolk.

Sgt John Tillotson, county public relations officer, said: “Staff Sgt Utting is a shining example of selfless commitment to youth sports.”