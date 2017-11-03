Jail and sex order for man, 26

A man convicted of touching himself indecently in front of a group of schoolgirls in Gislingham has been jailed.

Dominic Smith, 26, was sentenced to a total of 15 months imprisonment by Judge John Devaux at Ipswich Crown Court yon Thursday.

Smith had denied two offences of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, but following his trial at the same court in September was found guilty of both charges by a jury.

The court heard allegations that Smith had been seen touching himself indecently near the village playing field in Gislingham on two occasions, in view of young girls.

The charges related to incidents on May 17 and May 19 last year which were reported to police.

Smith, now of Farm Meadow, School Road, Elmswell, had at the time of the offences been living with his girlfriend in Gislingham.

Giving evidence, Smith denied having done anything wrong and told the jury he had never touched himself indecently in public.

The court heard that in 2013 Smith was convicted by magistrates of putting his hand down the front of his trousers and touching himself in front of a schoolgirl in Elmswell.

In addition to jailing Smith, Judge Devaux made him the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and ordered Smith to sign the sexual offences register.