Lady Chauffeur Michelle thanks ‘helpful’ St Edmundsbury Borough Council staff

When Michelle Neill was made redundant earlier this year, she knew a change of direction was required.

And, it turned out, inspiration was right at her fingertips.

Having always loved driving, Michelle decided to investigate the possibility of becoming a chauffeur. Now, she is celebrating receiving her licence and setting up her own business – The Lady Chauffeur Company.

“I was a senior manager but I found myself redundant a few months ago. I love driving, so I saw a gap in the market and decided to pursue it,” said Michelle. “I’ve spent the last six weeks getting my licence and vehicle test all sorted.

“Brenda Wright and Amanda Garnham, from St Edmundsbury Borough Council, have been fabulous. It is quite daunting to go from one extreme to another and to enter what is a male-dominated industry, but they’ve been so helpful. They helped me to go through all the forms and now I’m fully licensed.”

The former St Benedict’s Catholic School pupil offers chauffeur services to customers going to the airport, events, outings, the races and more.

“I’ve also been working alongside Destinations Executive Travel, of Bury,” said Michelle.

“It is quite unusual to have a lady chauffeur,” said Michelle. “I definitely think some customers will feel more comfortable with a female driver.”

To book the Lady Chauffeur, call Michelle on 07843 684989.