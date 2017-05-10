Laura’s hike for kids

An enthusiastic group of 22 novice hikers proudly completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday 6 May, raising almost £5,000 for vulnerable children.

The team comprised a range of ages, abilities and nationalities, and all completed the hike for the first time to support The Children’s Society’s work with disadvantaged young people.

Together they have raised £4,927 so far.

Laura Balcombe, aged 22, from Stotfold, was delighted to make it across the gruelling terrain.

She said: “I love hiking, so thoroughly enjoyed completing the trek with my amazing colleagues – I’m very keen to go back and walk the beautiful route again one day!

“It’s fantastic to know that the money we’ve raised through this experience will help so many vulnerable children and young people all over the country, and I hope it will inspire others to take up a challenge of their own to support The Children’s Society.”

Team member Louise Paine Davey, has resolved to get fit and raise money to mark her fiftieth birthday. She said “The Yorkshire Three Peaks was a serious physical challenge, but a huge achievement.

“I thought that rather than spend money on loads of parties, I’d spend it on getting fit and take on challenges to raise money for the wonderful charity I work for. It’s looking to be one of my best years yet.”

Kiera Auty, from Carshalton, who organised the trip and works as a Partnership Manager at The Children’s Society was delighted with the group’s efforts. She said: “I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and do something a bit different.

“After weeks of training, it felt amazing to finally complete the challenge.”

Reena Ruda, Challenge Events Co-ordinator at The Children’s Society said: “This team deserves to be really proud of their achievement, and we are so grateful for the impressive training and fundraising so far.”