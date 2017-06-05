Laura’s wicked way with words

A young Potton writer has proved her tales are just wicked.

Laura Noates with her entry “What happened here” has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2017 Wicked Young Writer Awards in the 18-25 yeara category.

The acclaimed 2017 Wicked Young Writer Awards, on Friday announced the names of the 115 finalists in the running for the annual creative writing prizes. There are 20 in Laura’s category.

Championed by Patron Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall, this year’s judges include former Labour MP, Ed Balls, ITV News Arts Editor, Nina Nannar and the acclaimed performance poet and writer Laura Dockrill. Author and illustrator of the How to Train Your Dragon books, Cressida Cowell, returns as Head Judge for the third consecutive year, together with long-standing judges Jonathan Douglas, Director of the National Literacy Trust and Michael McCabe, Executive Producer of WICKED. Anna Bassi, Editor of The Week Junior is also a guest judge for the FOR GOOD Award for Non-Fiction.

This year’s panel of judges reviewed and confirmed the finalists that sifting judges (teachers from both primary and secondary sectors) had selected. They then made their decisions on the winners who will be announced on 23 June at an awards ceremony at Apollo Victoria Theatre.

Jonathan Douglas said: “Every year I am moved by the incredible writing of the children and young people who enter the Wicked Young Writer Awards – and this year was no exception. Children tackled incredibly difficult subject matters with originality, creativity and an undeniable sense of hope, buoyed by the good that can come out of bad situations. Well done to everyone who took part in this year’s awards and congratulations to the worthy finalists! We hope that the awards will continue to inspire children and young people to give their thoughts, ideas and passions a voice.”