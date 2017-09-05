Learn about body snatchers

Dark deeds in Biggleswade will be revealed this weekend as part of the National Heritage Open Days.

On Sunday, Biggleswade History Society is offering free guided story-telling walks in Shortmead Street. The walks will start in the Dan Albone car park beside the river bridge at 10.30am, 1pm and 4pm. They are all the same and last up to 90 minutes.

Groups of up to 25 will be led on a gentle stroll as far as St Andrew’s church and back, stopping to hear about the history of some of the places along the way and some true stories associated with them. The stories include a riot in 1757, body snatchers in the churchyard in 1826, a grocer who lashed out with the bacon knife in 1880, dirty dealings in the Coach and Horses public house – and much more! One of the themes explored will be crime and punishment: What was the penalty for stealing a horse, or a dead body, or a few pairs of socks? You would be surprised!

Advance booking is not required, as two or three guides will be available at each of the published times.

For more events and places to visit for free between 7 and 10 September consult the web site: www.heritageopendays.org.uk