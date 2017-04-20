Lib Dems announce candidates for Bedford and North East Bedfordshire

The Liberal Democrats have announced to of their candidates for two Bedfordshire seats in June’s general election.

Councillor Henry Vann will stand in Bedford and Kempston, while Stephen Rutherford will be on the ballot in North East Bedfordshire

Stephen Rutherford

Both seats are currently held by Conservative MPs.

Cllr Vann, who is currently education portfolio holder at Bedford Borough Council, says his aim will be to protect public services in the county.

He said: “Residents of Bedford and Kempston have been let down repeatedly by the Tory government. They are closing our magistrates’ court, threatening to downgrade our hospital, putting school budgets under pressure and slashing funding for social care for the vulnerable.

“At this election we can show the Conservative government what we think about their assault on public services in Bedford and Kempston. We can also send a message about the ‘hard Brexit’ Theresa May is inflicting on the country and the government’s failure to guarantee the rights of EU citizens.

“Only the Lib Dems can stop the destruction a Conservative majority will bring for local services and for Britain’s future prosperity.”

Cllr Vann previously stood in the seat for the Lib Dems in 2010.

Mr Rutherford is putting himself forward as a local candidate who believes in tolerance and fairness.

The 47-year-old, who has lived in Shortstown for 18 years, said: “This election gives people a chance to send a clear message on the Tories’ Hard Brexit plans, on public services and on how we see ourselves in the world.

“I believe in an open, tolerant and fair Britain. This government has shown it doesn’t, while Labour has nothing to say on the key issues.

“North East Bedfordshire for has been my home for eighteen years and it is an honour to be selected to stand here for the Lib Dems.”