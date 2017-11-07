Litter pick team call for volunteers in Biggleswade

A litter pick session is being organised in Biggleswade and volunteers are needed.

Biggleswade Good Neighbours are holding their next litter pick task force on Saturday, November 18, from 9am.

As well as helping to keep the town clean, these clean-ups are a great way to meet new people and explore parts of Biggleswade you might not otherwise visit.

Previous litter picks have been around Winston Crescent, Northfields and Potton Road. This time the litter pickers will be heading to roads leading off Chestnut Avenue, The Baulk and London Road.

These events are not just for members of Biggleswade Good Neighbours - they are for anyone who would like to take part and help keep their town clean.

If you are interested, please go along to Biggleswade Fire Station at 9am where the town council will provide the necessary equipment.

It is also an opportunity to meet the Good Neighbours volunteers and find out what they do.

Among their voluntary work, the team help the elderly, so if you know anyone who could use the services such as for lifts to doctors’ appointments, light gardening and DIY, help with shopping – or who would just like a bit of company, call 07771 104255 or visit the Biggleswade Good Neighbours Facebook page.