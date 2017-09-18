Litter pickers clear up building rubbish and furniture during latest clean-up

Litter picking and a big cake sale have kept community volunteers busy during September.

A team from Biggleswade Good Neighbours formed a litter pick task force on Saturday, September 9 and held a successful cake stall at the Fire Station open day on Saturday, September 16.

Good Neighbours scheme

Good Neighbours volunteers did a thorough job collecting rubbish and sweeping the streets around Winston Crescent, on what was thankfully a lovely sunny morning.

The volunteers cleared general littering and also fly-tipping, so as well as collecting 20 bags of rubbish, there was a lawnmower, a wheelbarrow full of rubble, twisted metal shelving, beds and cabinets, a shopping trolley and a fair amount of construction material.

Biggleswade Town Council took it all away promptly to be disposed of, but the Good Neighbours team say this is a national problem that needs to be addressed.

The most recent event, at the Biggleswade Fire Station Open Day, was one of the project’s most successful ever.

There was a very impressive range of cakes and biscuits on offer, baked by Good Neighbours volunteers, and it sold out before the end of the event.

A spokeswoman said: “It was a fantastic occasion with an impressive turnout, and it was great to see so many people, young and old, from our vibrant community having fun.”

If you are interested in volunteering, or think you or someone you know might benefit from our diverse range of services – including help with shopping, lifts to appointments, light DIY, gardening, or just a friendly chat over a cup of tea – please get in touch on 07771 104255.