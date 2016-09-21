24-hour endurance ride in gran’s honour

A teenager has completed a 24-hour endurance cycle to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK in honour of his grandmother who has dementia.

Jan Laming, 18 and a member of Bedfordshire Road Cycling Club, trained for the event over the past two months by riding for hours each day, as well as riding at night.

He managed to pedal 305 miles in an 11.3-mile loop around Cardington.

He took on the challenge to raise money to help defeat dementia, a condition that his grandmother has lived with for over five years.

Jan, from Meppershall, aims to raise £400 for Alzheimer’s Research UK to help its pioneering work.

His grandmother, Maureen, worked as a secretary before retiring and enjoys loves gardening, bird-watching and spending time with friends and family.

Jan said the dementia has left her needing care and has had a profound effect on the family.

Jessica Hiscocks, regional fundraising officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:

“We’re so grateful to Jan for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK. Dementia affects a huge proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition. Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to defeat dementia sooner.”

To sponsor Jan visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JanLaming. Visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org