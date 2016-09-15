Action group forms as 90 homes approved for Potton

Central Bedfordshire Council has approved a housing application for 90 houses on the outskirts of Potton.

The application on Sandy Road received more than 50 objections, with letters of opposition from the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England, the RSPB, ward councillors and Potton Town Council.

CBC’s Development Management Comittee approved the application with three conditions. These include a contribution by developers to the town’s GP surgery, also the RSPB and clearer definition of the site’s transport route. The Department for Communities and Local Government will decide whether to review it.

An action group, ‘Potton Residents for Sustainable Growth’ has been set up. Independent Cllr Adam Zerny praised the group and said “This development is entirely inappropriate for Potton. The town is already absorbing 150 new houses with a doctors’ surgery operating at capacity.”

