Air ambulance at charity day

The East Anglia Air Ambulance (EEAA) is landing in Biggleswade on Sunday for visitors to take a look.

It is one of the many attractions at the EEAA Charity Day being held at the Weatherley Centre.

The fun-packed fundraising event also features hot rods, classic cars and steam engines. Police, and fire engines, will be there too.

There will also be children’s rides and many stalls plus a big raffle.

And there’s plenty of music with rock ‘n’ roll acts including Paul Neon, Pagan and The Spree, soul Motown singer Simon Baker and a disco.

North East Beds MP Alistair Burt will be paying a visit too.

The day runs from noon to 6pm and entry is £5, under 16s free, with food and a bar.

For more details contact 07831 335635.