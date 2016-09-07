Alarm saves mum and baby

A mother and young baby were saved from a house fire in Potton on Monday after being alerted by a smoke alarm. The fire left the ground floor of their home 60% fire damaged but both escaped without injury.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the fire in Byards Green, Potton at 9.35am.They found the fire in the house already well developed.

The mother and her young baby had been asleep upstairs when they were alerted to the fire that started in a cupboard under the stairs.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and fought the blaze wearing breathing apparatus to protect themselves. The Red Cross attended to provide assistance to the family.

Station Commander Lorraine Moore said: “This incident shows the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your home”.

A fire investigation is underway.