Army passing out parade for ambitious teenage girl

A teenage girl whose dream was to join the army is achieving her ambition.

Megan Maxwell, 17, was among new recruits at a passing out parade held after initial training, watched by her proud parents Tony and Emma.

The couple, who live in Meppershall, told the Chronicle they wanted to congratulate their daughter and highlight her achievement.

Tony said: “We are very proud as parents and also as Megan is only just 17 years of age.”

Megan left Samuel Whitbread Academy last year after completing her GCSEs and followed her dream of joining the army.

She went through extensive assessments and interviews starting in February 2015 and in September last year she went to begin her training at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

She was based there for a year, undergoing educational studies and military training. Megan passed out of the college in August and now begins the next stage of her training within the Royal Artillery.

She will now start her next phase of training at Larkhill in Wiltshire where she will spend about 12 weeks doing gunnery, driving, fitness and communications, and later be posted to her regiment.

Whilst at the college Megan was presented with the Sports and Skills Award, one of three girls to receive an award, and was selected out of more than 1,000 students at the college.

Megan also received an educational award for a book review she had completed on a military theme.

She has also completed a sky dive raising more than £500 for the ABF Soldiers charity.