Attack dog could be destroyed

A Shillington woman is to appear in court next week to hear the fate of her dog.

Adrienne Pratt, 52, of Hillfoot Road, Shillington, indicated a guilty plea when she appeared before magistrates on August 8.

Her dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier, attacked another dog and bit a person’s finger while out of control near Church Lane, Shillington, on April 11.

Magistrates sitting on September 15 ordered Ms Pratt to appear on October 3 when a destruction order for the dog will be considered.

On September 13

> Miss Caprice Albon, aged 19, of Crickets Road, Arlesey, was fined a total of £143 for failing to hand over a correct train ticket for inspection en route near Arlesey Station on June 8.

> David Buck, 33, of Roman Way, Godmanchester, was fined a total of £394.40 for failing to have the correct train ticket en route near Sandy on May 25.

>Ryan Chapman, 23, of Stratton Way, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £377.20 for failing to hand over a train ticket for inspection near Bigglewade on June 7.

>Boerescu Daniel, aged 41, of Trilmere, Huntingdon, was fined a total of £400.50 for failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en route near Biggleswade on June 26.

>Trevor Edgar, 53, of Amhurst Road, London, was fined a total of £390 for failing to have a valid train ticket en route near Biggleswade on June 27.

>Mia Hay, aged 45, of Robert Hunt Gardens, Sandy, was fined a total of £376.50 for failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en route near Arlesey on June 27.

>Ciaran Monagle, 25, of Bilberry Road, Clifton, was fined a total of £375 for failing to hand over a train ticket for inspection en route near Biggleswade on June 9.

>Chris Munnery, aged 36, of Southfields, Shefford, was fined a total of £376.50 for failing to hand over a train ticket for inspection en route near Arlesey on June 30.

>Matthew Randell, 21, of Kestrel Way, Sandy, was fined a total of £143.60 for failing to hand over a train ticket for inspection en route near Biggleswade on June 18.

>Alan Robertson, aged 52, of Robert Hunt Gardens, London, was fined a total of £376.50 for failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en route near Arlesey on June 27.

>Abubakarr Suma, 23, of Bernhardt Crescent, Stevenage, was fined a total of £749.10 for failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en route near Arlesey on June 22.

>Gary White, aged 24, of Pinemead, Shefford,was fined a total of £368.50 for failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en rooute near Biggleswade on January 13.

>Miss Cherelle Wickes, 23, of Winyates, Peterborough, was fined a total of £401.50 for failing to hand over a ticket for inspection en route near Sandy on June 7.

>Darren Daryl Wilson, aged 27, of Reynolds Close, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £610.50 for travelling on a train en route near Biggleswade without having paid the fare.

>Will Wilson, 20, of Hillcrest, Hitchin, was fined a total of £622.30 for travelling en route near Arlesey without paying the £13.30 required for a ticket.

On September 14

>Hugh Wallis, aged 52, of Pavilion Road, Worthing, was fined a total of £640 and banned from driving for three years for drink driving on the A1 at Roxton on August 29.

> John Stimson, 42, of Park Road, Sandy, was fined £170 and must wear an electronic tag for four months for stealing perfume from TKMaxx in Biggleswade on August 2 and for breaching a conditional discharge.

>David Cheng, aged 26, of Swannell Way, Gamlingay, was fined a total of £305 and received six penalty points for driving at 21 mph above the speed limit on Polhill Avenue in Bedford on February 22.

>Miss Laura Ellingham, 29, of Appleton Mead, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £240 and received six penalty points for driving at 23 miles above the speed limit on Hitchin Road at Henlow Camp on February 26.

>Dean Hoar, aged 46, of Fairview Road, Stevenage, was fined a total of £569 and received four penalty points for speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on February 19.

> Stephen McDonald, 27, of Parkside Avenue, Romford, was fined a total of £635 and received six penalty points for driving at 28 miles above the speed limit on the A1 at Beeston on February 20.