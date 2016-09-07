Brewery inspired by their founder who loved his home town

Pride in Bedford is something that the man who founded the Charles Wells brewery excelled at.

One of the sponsors of our Pride in Bedfordshire awards, Charles Well have used him as the inspiration for their famous beers.

Charles Wells dry hopped lager

Despite spending most of his younger years at sea, he always came back to the town he loved and when it was time to settle down and start a family there was no better place for him to create his brewery.

Now, 140 years later the Charles Wells extended family continue to raise the profile of Bedford in Charlie’s name, sending beers to more than 40 countries across the world.

A spokesman for the company said: “But it’s not just about us. Bedford is full of people promoting the town through their voluntary work, charitable events, or businesses. Their efforts, small or large, raise the profile of Bedford further, helping it achieve the success, recognition and admiration it truly deserves.

“That’s why we have chosen to sponsor the award that will go to the individual, organisation or group that has done the most to raise the profile of the town. They, like us, believe that anyone can raise Bedford’s profile far and wide. You don’t have to be a big business, you just have to stand up for what you believe makes Bedford great.

“Just like our founder Charles Wells, these people take chances, they create events or businesses that turn eyes towards our town and they prove that Bedford is a town we can all be proud of, because it’s the people who live and work here that make our town so wonderful.”

You can nominate someone now for our Pride in Bedfordshire 2016 awards which recognise our county’s unsung heroes.

They are launched this year in association with the Harpur Trust and Costa, supported by Quantum Print.

The Pride in Bedfordshire awards will be presented at Bedford Corn Exchange on Thursday, November 3, with guest ​Jon Moses, a finalist in ITV’s Superstar.

We want to hear from you about people in your community who have made a real difference.

The categories are:

Excellence in Education/Apprenticeship: sponsored by Costa

This award is for an individual or group who has enriched their lives through a commitment to learning, maybe an adult who has returned to education and achieved excellence in their chosen field, or someone young or older who inspires others with their enthusiasm and love for learning.

Volunteer of the Year: sponsored by BPHA Ltd

For an individual or organisation who gives freely and unselfishly of his or her time to help others, go above and beyond their role, inspire and motivate others to volunteer and have made an impact.

Care in the Community: ​sponsored by Harpur Trust

​This award recognises individuals who have shown incredible patience and understanding, often for many years, caring for and supporting a friend or loved one. This award recognises those who have cared for others without thought for themselves or any public recognition

Unsung Hero/Heroine: ​sponsored by Keens Shay Keens Ltd

​This award recognises the achievements of individuals or groups that go out of their way for others or their community as a whole. From spreading good news to voluntary support, this award is for people who are not recognised for their years of commitment.

Raising the profile of the town: ​sponsored by Eagle Ale

​This award is for someone who has actively promoted the town via press releases to local media. An individual or group who has worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community and promoted the positivity of the town outside the area.

Fundraiser of the Year: ​available to sponsor

​This award is to recognise the achievements of the many people that raise money for others. Many of these people so often go without recognition.

Courage & Kindness: ​available to sponsor

This award recognises the courage and/or kindness that individuals have shown in their lives. Courage may be in the face of a difficult or challenging situation or in the face of personal adversity or suffering. Kindness is about care and concern for others and is reflected in attitudes and actions towards others; kindness inspires kindness and can lead to a cycle of happiness.

Young Achiever: ​available to sponsor

​This award is for someone under 21 who has achieved great things in sport, represented their school, been involved in volunteer work, or achieved distinction in some other field. An individual who has gone above the expected and is setting new standards in a particular field.

The Harpur Trust will also sponsor a Winner of Winners award.

How to nominate

Full details of how to nominate someone for an award is at http://bedsprideawards.weebly.com

You can also email et.exhibitions@jpress.co.uk or call 01536 506123 for further details.

Please submit your nominations no later than October 5, 2016.