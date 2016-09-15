Can you help crews pull their fire engine?

It will be all hand to the pumps this weekend when Biggleswade fire crews host an open day and their fundraising engine pull.

The firefighters are opening the doors of Biggleswade Community Fire Station for their open day on Saturday, September 17, between 10am and 2pm and inviting everyone to see their appliances and learn about fire safety, with other attractions and stalls.

On Sunday, September 18, the firefighters will be out in force pulling 12 tonnes of fire engine through the town. The 6-mile event starts at 11am at the top of Eagle Farm Road, travels down Drove Road, Potton Road, around Baden Powell, Saxon Drive, London Road, onto the High Street, a lap of the Market Square, onto Shortmead Street before ending up at Biggleswade United Football Club. Funds raised will go to the Fire Fighters Charity, The Children’s Burns Trust and St John’s Hospice.

Engine pull organiser and firefighter Ryan Phillips is appealing for volunteers to join the 120 people needed to work in teams for the pull. Email ryan.phillips@bedsfire.com

Visit facebook.com/bigglesfireenginepull