Community agent to help access advice and support

A community agent has been appointed for Biggleswade to help residents access information and services.

Gill Reeves will be seeking to help residents, particularly those struggling with an issue and don’t know where to turn for help, or who are feeling socially isolated.

The service is free and confidential and includes pointing the way to statutory and voluntary organisations, and community groups.

Gill can talk to you over the phone or visit you at home to help with things such as - feeling safer at home, completing forms, becoming healthier, pensions and benefits, support for carers, transport options, joining a local group, local volunteering opportunities, housing issues or anything else. If you, or someone you know, could benefit from this support, call Gill on 07534 484750, or email her at gillr@bedsrcc.org.uk

Gill is DBS checked and usually works 9am to 2.30pm, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The Biggleswade Community Agent post is hosted by Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity and is largely funded by Biggleswade Town Council.