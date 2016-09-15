Community bus volunteers celebrate 25 years

The enthusiastic volunteers who run the Ivel Sprinter toasted the first 25 years with a special gathering in Biggleswade.

The community transport charity celebrated the anniversary with a wonderful afternoon tea at the Conservative Club, attended by more than 70 people on Sunday, September 4.

Ivel Sprinter family

They were joined by Mayor of Biggleswade David Albone and North East Beds MP Alastair Burt.

Peter Davies, publicity manager, said: “The service continues to flourish with our great team of volunteer drivers and committee.”

The Ivel Sprinter operates a hail and ride bus service around the local towns and villages including Biggleswade, Langford, Sandy, Potton, Everton and Tempsford to facilitate visits to doctors, shops, libraries and more, and also runs to Bedford, St Neots and Cambridge.

They are looking for someone, possibly someone retired, to look after the general day to day maintenance of the two vehicles. If you are interested contact secretary Gerry Amsden on 01767 260797.