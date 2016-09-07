Defibrillator training for academy in Henlow

Training which could help save lives has been carried out at a school in Henlow.

Raynsford Church of England Academy, which has been supporting the national cardiac charity SADS UK Big Shock campaign, was keen to place a defibrillator on their premises.

A defibrillator is lifesaving equipment that works to restore the heart rhythm if a person goes into cardiac arrest and the earlier one is used the better the chance of survival.

SADS UK charity member Brenda Irons helped the school to place an automated external defibrillator which has voice prompts to aid a rescuer.

Training on the new equipment was carried out by the East of England Ambulance Service on Monday, September 5.

Anne Jolly, founder of SADS UK, the Ashley Jolly SAD Trust, said: “SADS UK is grateful to Brenda Irons for her continued support.

“We are pleased that Raynsford Church of England Academy will benefit from having a defibrillator on the premises.

“Last year, two more teenage boys were saved by teachers at their school. This demonstrates how important it is to have this lifesaving equipment on school premises.”

SADS UK Big Shock Campaign to make defibrillators available in all schools has the support of the ambulance services.

The Department for Education are advising schools of the lifesaving potential of the equipment and SADS UK is assisting many schools to put the defibrillator and training in place.

Copies of ‘The Warning Signs’ leaflets have been provided to the academy to assist people who may have an underlying cardiac condition to be identified and treated.

SADS UK is holding a seminar for cardiac arrest survivors and their families on Saturday, November 19 in London. The seminar will be attended by cardiac professionals and will give attendees the opportunity to speak with cardiologists and other survivors. Visit http://sadsuk.org.uk/newsite/

If you would like further information about funding research into SADS or placing a defibrillator in your community, contact Anne Jolly, SADS UK on 01277 811215, email info@sadsuk.org or visit www.sadsuk.org