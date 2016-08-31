Emily’s moment worth sharing

A home owner in Henlow has won a new iPad thanks to a photo taken with her Cockapoo puppy, Holly.

Emily Smythe and her boyfriend Simon Payne purchased their first home together over a year ago at Mayflower Green, a development of refurbished homes by Annington.

Earlier this summer Annington ran a competition asking home owners to submit a selfie that best demonstrated life in their new home, titled “Moments Worth Sharing”, and Emily’s winning picture came out on top.

