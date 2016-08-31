Emily’s moment worth sharing

A home owner in Henlow has won a new iPad thanks to a photo taken with her Cockapoo puppy, Holly.
Emily Smythe and her boyfriend Simon Payne purchased their first home together over a year ago at Mayflower Green, a development of refurbished homes by Annington.
Earlier this summer Annington ran a competition asking home owners to submit a selfie that best demonstrated life in their new home, titled “Moments Worth Sharing”, and Emily’s winning picture came out on top.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.