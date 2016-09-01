Final walk takes in historic estate and lovely countryside

The countryside around Sandy is the final walk in a series run this year and is part of the Bedfordshire Walking Festival.

The Sandy Town Council walk, The Squires Walk, on Thursday, September 15, will take you around some lovely countryside around the area.

The walk is called the Squires Walk, as much of the route goes over the estate of the Pym family, who as Squires of Sandy have resided on their Hazells Hall estate since 1761.

Walkers can see the beautiful wooded hills that form a backcloth to the town, climb the Pinnacle - or Sandhills - and see the wonderful views over east Bedfordshire.

The walk will go along wooded bridleways and paths and cross Sandy Heath, now dominated by the tall TV mast. You can see the newly created heathland and the beautiful and ancient trees at the RSPB’s reserve at The Lodge.

The route also takes in the Roman Road and a view of the former estate hamlet of Stratford, with its Swiss style buildings. Meet at the offices of Sandy Town Council, 10 Cambridge Road, at 2.30pm.

As this walk is part of the festival it is free. To book, call into the offices of Sandy Town Council, 10 Cambridge Road, call 01767 681491 or email admin@sandytowncouncil.gov.uk Visit www.sandytowncouncil.gov.uk