Get ready for a great day out with carnival

Get out the bunting and prepare to cheer as Sandy Carnival hits the streets of the town tomorrow.

The Rio extravaganza kicks off with the judging of the carnival floats at 1pm.

From there the carnival parade will wend its way through the streets of the town, heading off from Western Way to the Sandye Way arena.

Events include meeting the parade winners, tug of war, a guild display, a display from the fire brigade and live music from the band Kill The Captain.

The newly-elected Carnival Prince and Princess Lui Ahmetaj and Madison Applegate will help lead the parade along with Carnival Queen Jackie Horn, chosen as a special recognition for the Queen’s 90th birthday this year.

Stalls at the arena include plant sales, bottle pull, wind chimes/lanterns, handbags, scarves, tombolas, fishing tackle/chutneys, beat the goalie, children’s sand art and plate painting, face painting, fudge seller, chicken in a basket game, a sweetie stall, crossbar challenge, mini-tarot readings, cup cakes and Gunns Bakery.

Carnival chairman, Hayley Stewart, said: “Please do come out on to the streets of Sandy somewhere along the route to show your support of all the hard work put in by the float organisers and to enjoy the spectacle.

“This years’ theme is RIO, so hopefully the parade will be full of excitement and action packed!

“This year again there is no charge for coming to the carnival so there are no excuses for not having a big turn-out.

“On the field and around the arena there will be the usual mix of stalls, tea tent, burger bar, beer tent and much more. So, do come along and enjoy!

“The Sandy Carnival would not happen without the dedication and hard work of the committee members. I am incredibly fortunate to work with an amazing team of people.”

If you can help with next year’s carnival please contact Hayley Stewart on raven.blackwing09@googlemail.com”