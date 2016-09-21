Golfers tee-off to help dementia charity

A charity golf day organised by a house builder will benefit the Alzheimer’s Society and several other charities to the tune of £8,200.

Kier Living Eastern hosted the event at Wyboston Lakes Golf Course when more than 100 golfers tookk part in the fifth annual competition, with the entrants all coming from the housebuilding and construction industries.

Team winners on the day were Mick Yould Plumbing and Heating with the individual prize going to Nathan Daly.

Kier Living Eastern managing director Nick Moore thanked all those who took part in the event, which was followed by a dinner and raffle.

He said: “Their fundraising efforts will make a huge difference to the Alzheimer’s Society and the other good causes supported by Kier Group’s registered charity, the Kier Foundation.”

He added: “The society is an amazing organisation that’s close to the hearts of many of our staff. Indeed, they overwhelmingly put it forward to receive our support when we were choosing a new preferred charity.”

The Alzheimer’s Society will receive fundraising monies from Kier Living Eastern for a two-year period from July 2016 and it is hoped that the overall total will reach £200,000, enough to fund 6,500 hours for dementia support workers.

The Kier Foundation will also work to increase awareness of dementia and signpost people to information, access and services.

Mr Moore added: “In addition to working with our chosen charity partner, The Kier Foundation also supports employees in their own fundraising activities. Since its formation in 2011, we have donated over £110,000 to charities nominated by Kier staff.”

For more information about Kier Living Eastern, visit www.kierliving.co.uk