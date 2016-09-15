Make a date for the Starlight Walk at St John’s

The Starlight Walk returns to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice on Saturday, September 24 and is a night of remembrance and entertainment.

The 10k and 5k night-time walking challenge starts at 10pm, with gates opening at 8pm. This year’s route will take place within the St John’s Hospice grounds and surrounding countryside, with time for reflection and fun.

The event organisers at St John’s Hospice, said: “The Starlight Walk is one of our biggest fundraising events and promises to be a fun but special experience for friends, families and colleagues, as they remember a loved one.

“The night kicks off with Lisa Hillier clubbercise, who will get hundreds of walkers warmed up, before they set off on their hikes.

“Walkers will follow a safe marshalled route around the grounds and countryside with entertainment along the way.”

After crossing the finish line, hikers will be rewarded with a medal.

To get involved visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns/starlightwalk or call 01767 642412.