Mum’s annual 10k walk and barbecue fundraiser at pub

An annual walk in memory of a young woman who suffered mental illness is being held in Potton.

The 10k sponsored walk and fundraising day in memory of Charlotte Sheppard, in aid of Rethink Mental Illness, takes place at the Royal Oak on Sunday, September 4.

Starting at the pub at 10.45am, the walkers expect to return about 12.30pm to 1pm when there will be a barbecue, raffle and auction.

Charlotte’s mum Sue, who organises the event, said: “We have had some fantastic local support for raffle prizes. In the past three years with this event alone we have raised more than £12,000.”

Sue is auctioning a game of golf for four donated by the John O’Gaunt Golf Club worth £240 and an exclusive Maxwells Experience worth £150 donated by Maxwells Hair and Beauty. She is still appealing for sponsors and you can find more details on her Facebook page.

People who want to help can join the walk, or just go to the pub for the fundraising event. Charlotte, who suffered a personality disorder, died in 2009, aged 19.

Raffle prizes include a 10-inch tablet worth £150, tickets for Celebrity Juice. meals for Stratton House, Jade Garden, Pizza Express, The Viceroy, The Wheatsheaf Tempsford, Ritzy Potton, treatments from The Beauty Cabin, The Strand, H&M Hair and make up, vouchers from G&M Growers, Subway and many more.

Visit www.rethink.org/